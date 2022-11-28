Poland, South Korea deepen military cooperation

Further cooperation on the modernisation of the Polish Army made for the main topic discussed by Mariusz Błaszczak, Polish Deputy PM and head of the Ministry of Defence and a delegation from South Korea, the Ministry of Defence reported on Monday.

The ministry added that Il Sung, Deputy Minister of the Defense Procurement Planning Agency and Bongkeun Lee, Vice President of the KAI (Korea Aerospace Industries) defense concern, participated in the talks.

Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak 🇵🇱 and 🇰🇷 Il Sung, Deputy Minister of the Defense Procurement Planning Agency, with Bongkeun Lee, Vice President of the KAI (Korea Aerospace Industries) defense concern discussed further cooperation aimed to modernize the Polish Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/cxV242zoMv

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) November 28, 2022

On October 19, Mariusz Błaszczak approved a framework agreement for the purchase of 288 sets of the K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery system from South Korea, together with a stockpile of ammunition. The first batch is scheduled to arrive in Poland next year.

The agreement also makes provisions for the purchase of self-propelled wheeled rocket launchers with a range – depending on the ammunition – of around 80 or 290 km. The first 18 launchers, on Jelcz chassis, are to be delivered with ammunition next year as well.

On November 8, the minister announced that the first tanks ordered from South Korea – the K2 Black Panther and the K9 Thunder cannon howitzers – will reach Poland in a month’s time. These will go to the 16th Mechanised Division, he explained.

One day later, he approved a framework agreement for the supply of domestic components for U.S. and Korean multi-barrel rocket artillery launchers.