Baltic and Nordic FMs visit Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine

Seven Baltic and Nordic Foreign Ministers travelled to Kyiv to show support for Ukraine as the country struggles with power outages caused by Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure.

The visit by the officials from Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden precedes a meeting of NATO military alliance foreign ministers to take place in Bucharest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal said that military supplies and financial aid are the major topics for the meeting between the Nordic and Baltic ministers and Ukrainian authorities.

“Weapons, finances and sanctions against the aggressor were the major topics of our talks. We have discussed our energy situation and the Russian attacks against our infrastructure,” Shmyhal added.

He thanked for all the support expressed so far by Western nations.

“The strongest message from this visit is: Ukraine needs to win this war and therefore that the Western support should be stronger; more heavy weaponry without any political caveats,

also including long-distance missiles,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

He called for a stronger package of sanctions on Russia, and moreover for Moscow’s greater international isolation and the creation of “an international tribunal on the crime of aggression” for Russia.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said: “We… are in Kyiv today in full solidarity with Ukraine. Despite Russia’s bomb rains and barbaric brutality Ukraine will win!”