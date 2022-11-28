Polish scientists step forward in fight against breast cancer

Prof. Andrzej Pławski and M.D. Emilia Lis-Tanaś from the Institute of Human Genetics at the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAS) in Poznań, western Poland, obtained a patent for detecting certain genetic predispositions to aggressive types of breast cancer.

The Polish Patent Office issued a decision to grant a patent for an innovative method of detecting as well as a diagnostic kit for the RECQL and PALB2 gene variants in Polish breast cancer patients.

The Poznań specialists stated that the invention will be used to quickly and precisely detect the most common point mutations in the RECQL and PALB2 genes. Changes in these genes cause an extremely aggressive form of breast cancer with a poor prognosis and incidence being reported at a very young age.

The innovation

Detecting point mutations and lesions involving larger DNA fragments poses a diagnostic problem because it requires the use of expensive and labour-intensive analyses.

The method developed at the Institute of Human Genetics of the Polish Academy of Sciences to detect these mutations is based on the use of a novel comparative-high resolution melting (C-HRM) method – simultaneous detection of point mutations and copy number variant mutations. The method was developed and published by Prof. Pławski’s team in 2014.

Improvement in treatment

According to the professor, the identification of the genetic basis of breast, prostate and ovarian cancers is important for the application of appropriate therapy. The response to treatment of DNA-mutation carriers is quite different from that of those carrying sporadic cancers without mutations, Andrzej Pławski pointed out.

For this reason, the specialist explains, a rapid method of identifying the most common mutations in these specific genes offers greater opportunities to improve the effectiveness of treatment of such cancers.

“Mutations of the RECQL and PALB2 genes can occur in approximately 1 percent of breast cancer patients,” the professor further stated. He added that these are the cases that usually occur at an earlier age and have a worse prognosis.