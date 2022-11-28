Business Arena 28.11

In Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy took a closer look at the Three Seas Initiative Conference in Warsaw focused on improving the infrastructure and the transport routes along the Eastern flanks of the European Union. Mr Kennedy spoke about the issues surrounding the initiative with Julita Wilczek from the Institute of New Europe.
