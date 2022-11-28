NATO presence in Romania will increase, FM says

A NATO battlegroup in Romania is to grow due to the increased military presence of the alliance’s member states on its eastern flank after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Monday.

“NATO was planning to create a battalion, but this battle group must be brigade-sized,” the politician said, as quoted by the G4Media.ro website.

Mr Aurescu acknowledged that there has already been a marked increase in the number of allied troops on Romanian soil in recent months due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Currently, there are about 5,000 allied troops on the territory of our country,” he said, adding that this is the highest number of NATO troops stationed there in history.

He also pointed out that as the number of troops increases, the amount of military equipment on Romanian territory will also grow.

“These actions increase the effectiveness of defence on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance,” Mr Aurescu pointed out, emphasising that Romania will remain an area for military exercises together with various allied countries in the near future.

Soldiers from France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, Portugal and the U.S. are currently stationed on Romanian territory.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Bucharest on Monday to attend a meeting of the Alliance’s foreign ministers.

Mr Stoltenberg will remain in Romania until Wednesday.