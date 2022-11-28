Ischia mudslide death toll rises to eight

The number of victims of Saturday’s mudslide that collapsed on the homes of residents on the Italian island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples has risen to eight, local authorities reported on Monday. The body of a 15-year-old was found today. Four people are still missing.

While rescue teams are sifting through piles of rocks and mud in very difficult conditions and clearing up the aftermath of the disaster in the town of Casamicciola, discussions regarding the main causes of the tragic event are intensifying.

Unauthorised construction, including in areas prone to flooding and landslides, is cited as one of the primary causes of the mudslide.

Blame-shifting

Italian media reported that the Naples prosecutor’s office will conduct an investigation to determine whether the houses destroyed on the island were built illegally and whether administrative decisions were made in advance to demolish them.

The debate was sparked after the words of Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who said in a radio interview that to eradicate unauthorised constructions “it would be sufficient to send the mayor and all those who allow it to happen to prison.”

He added that mayors “should not allow construction” in such areas.

Former Casamicciola Mayor Giuseppe Conte revealed in an interview that four days before the tragedy, he signalled to local government officials and the Civil Protection Department that residents of his town were at serious risk of hydrogeological instability, and even called for evacuation.