State of epidemic threat may be lifted in January says PM

Tomasz Wiktor/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, has said that the state of Covid-19 epidemic threat may be lifted as of January 2023.

“We need more time, as we want experts to tell us if this is the moment when this is possible,” Morawiecki said in Czeladź, southern Poland, on Monday.

Asked whether the state of epidemic threat could be lifted as of January 1, Morawiecki said that such a solution could not be ruled out.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had already surprised us many times,” he said, adding that it was better to wait for an expert opinion and to look at what others were doing.

Poland replaced the state of epidemic, introduced on March 20, 2020, with a state of epidemic threat on May 16, 2022.

The state of epidemic threat involves fewer restrictions as well as milder counter-epidemic measures compared to the state of epidemic.

On March 28, Poland lifted the obligation to wear face masks in public places except in medical facilities and pharmacies which was prolonged until December 31, 2022.

The obligatory use of face masks in public was first introduced in Poland on April 16, 2020.