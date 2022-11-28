Pulse of Culture 28.11

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes a closer look at an exhibition commemorating Holodomor – the great famine that saw millions killed in Ukraine between 1932 and 1933, also the international culture exhibition “La Biennale di Venezia”, the Days of Polish culture in Vilnius, Christmas markets in Europe and the Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse exhibition.