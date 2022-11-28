Blackouts in Kyiv may last till springtime, officials say

Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure have caused about half of Kyiv’s residents to suffer blackouts. Ukrainian authorities are expecting that some regions may be cut off from electricity till springtime.

The authorities in Kyiv reported that emergency power outages have affected 55 percent of the capital’s residents. Power outages have affected many towns, as the Ukrainian energy corporation Ukrenerho applied emergency shutdowns of their supplies due to the electricity deficit.

Last Wednesday, the Russians fired about 70 rockets into Ukraine. Over 50 were shot down. The main target of the attacks was Kyiv and its surroundings. Rockets also damaged infrastructure facilities in other regions.

Massive rocket fire in recent months has caused damage to the infrastructure, particularly the power grid. Damage repairs are becoming more and more difficult due to depletion of spare parts.

Ukraine imports electricity

Due to shortages of electricity in the Ukrainian system, the state-owned energy company carried out its first test import of electricity from Romania.

“On November 27, in the test mode, the Ukrainian energy company imported non-commercial amounts of electricity from Romania with a capacity of 1 megawatt for two hours,” the company’s statement reads.

It is expected for the import of electricity to be “an additional tool to stabilize the Ukrainian energy system” but test deliveries are necessary to check the technical feasibility of importing electricity from Europe in case of this need.

The first test import of electricity from the European Union took place a month ago – on October 27 – from Slovakia.

“As a result of missile attacks and damage to the energy infrastructure, the risk of losing balance during the heating period has significantly increased. As a state-owned company, we are looking for opportunities and tools to reduce this threat,” said the national electricity provider then.