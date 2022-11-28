China cracks down on foreign journalists covering demonstrations

The BBC reported that Chinese services had assaulted and detained one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai, drawing criticism from Britain’s government which described his detention as “shocking”.

China disputed their account saying the journalist had not identified himself as a reporter.

“The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai,” the British public broadcaster said in a statement on Sunday.

“He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist,” the broadcaster added.



“According to authorities in Shanghai, the journalist in question did not reveal his journalist identity at the time, he did not openly show his foreign press card,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman.

“When the incident happened, law enforcement personnel asked people to leave, and when certain people did not cooperate, they were taken away from the scene,” he added.

The protests

The protests – which began on Friday and have spread to cities including the capital, Beijing, and dozens of university campuses – make for the most widespread show of opposition to the ruling party in decades.

The demonstrations erupted after a fire broke out Thursday and killed at least 10 people in an apartment building in the city of Ürümqi in the northwest, where some had been locked in their homes for four months. This prompted an outpouring of angry questions online about whether the firefighters or people trying to escape were being blocked by locked doors or other restrictions.

China’s treatment of journalists – extremely disturbing

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCC) stated that it “is extremely disturbed by the treatment of journalists covering recent protests in Shanghai and Beijing.”

“Journalists from multiple outlets were physically harassed by police while covering the unrest, and at least 2 journalists were detained,” the club added in a statement posted on social media.

The FCC also stated that it was “very disappointed and frustrated at the increasing barriers placed on foreign journalists operating in China and the aggression displayed towards them by police”.

Furthermore, a Reuters journalist was also detained for about 90 minutes on Sunday night, before being released, the news agency reported.