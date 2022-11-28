Our cooperation with Poland has been essential: speaker of Lithuanian parliament

“I think we are at a really high point in our relations,” the head of the Parliament of Lithuania, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen told TVP World referring to the current condition of Polish-Lithuanian relations, which over the past years have seen a considerable refreshment.

This revival, according to Ms Čmilytė-Nielsen can be seen both “in bilateral relations but also in the wider context of what has been happening after February 24… after Russia’s aggression.”

“Our cooperation with Poland has been essential,” Ms Čmilytė-Nielsen stressed, adding that in many cases it was the Baltic Countries who were “alerting other countries to the fact that the war in Ukraine requires our attention… It is up to us to do that.”

