Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over Russian citizens arrest

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had summoned the Norwegian ambassador over what it said was the politically-motivated arrest of Russian citizens for reportedly using drones illegally.

“It was noted that the sentences against the Russians were politically motivated and had nothing to do with the principles of fair and impartial justice,” the ministry said in a statement.

Several Russian citizens have reportedly been arrested by Norwegian authorities for flying drones near the Arctic border between the two countries or taking photos of classified facilities, as Norway boosts security following suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

The Norwegian ambassador had been summoned as recently as August following what it called the Norwegian consul in Murmansk’s “offensive Russophobic comments.”

Footage on Russian social media showed what it said was the consul appearing to say “I hate Russians.”