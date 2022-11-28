Duda Poland’s most trusted politician

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

President Andrzej Duda is the most trusted Polish politician, a recent poll has found.

Duda gained 3 percentage points from the previous month and is now trusted by 54 percent of Poles, according to a CBOS survey published on Monday.

The president is followed by Szymon Holownia, leader of the Poland 2050 centre-right party, and Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, both on 41 percent.

Forty percent expressed trust in Rafal Trzaskowski, the Warsaw mayor and deputy leader of the centrist Civic Platform (PO) party.

The most distrusted Polish politicians include Donald Tusk, leader of PO, Zbigniew Ziobro, leader of Solidary Poland, a small ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of PiS. Their distrust scores are 57, 56 and 55 percent, respectively.

CBOS ran the survey on a sample of 1,038 adult Poles from November 7 to 17, 2022.