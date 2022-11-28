Ukrainians able to learn Patriots fast, official says

Ukrainians will be able to master the Patriot missile defence system in no more than a couple of months, a Polish government minister said on Monday.

The Polish government has suggested Patriots offered to Poland by Germany should be sent instead to Ukraine.

“The Ukrainians will be able to learn the Patriots in a very short time. This is a matter of up to two months,” said Wojciech Skurkiewicz, a deputy defence minister, during a radio interview.

He added that the ball was now in Germany’s court.

Deploying the Patriots in Ukraine, Skurkiewicz continued, would increase the security of both Ukraine and Nato.

“Most important for us is that the eastern Nato flank is strengthened. This is a key issue. We also want to provide maximum aid to the Ukrainian army,” Skurkiewicz said.

Berlin has said, however, that Nato rules prevent it from handing over the air-defence systems to Kyiv.

Earlier on Monday, Poland’s ambassador to Nato described as “absolutely untrue” claims that the alliance’s agreements stand in the way of Germany sending Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.