Morocco fans celebrate World Cup defeat of Belgium by rioting in Brussels

Belgian police detained a dozen people and made one arrest on Sunday after Morocco’s victory over Belgium in the World Cup match in Qatar triggered riots in Brussels with a car and some electric scooters set on fire.

The riots took place in several places across the Belgian capital where dozens of non-natives, some draped in Moroccan flags, clashed with riot police with water cannons and tear gas.

“Around 7 p.m. [1900 hrs] calm returned and preventive patrols remain in place in the sectors concerned,” police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.

“The rioters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway,” the police said. “Also, a journalist was injured in the face by fireworks. It is for these reasons that it was decided to proceed with a police intervention, with the deployment of water cannons and the use of tear gas,” the police said.

World Cup 2022: A group-by-group power ranking

Sunday is day eight of World Cup 2022 in Qatar and we have nearly completed the second round of group fixtures. With matches coming thick and fast,…

see more

Belgium is home to approximately 500,000 Moroccans.

However, disturbances took place not only in Belgium. Across the border in the Netherlands, vehicles were torched in Amsterdam and rioters in Rotterdam attacked police with fireworks, causing multiple injuries.

Morocco defeated Belgium 2:0 in Sunday’s match putting them in second place in Group F, a point ahead of the Europeans going into the final round of fixtures.