Somalia parliament postpones session amidst hotel attack

Following an attack on a hotel in Mogadishu on Sunday, Somalia’s scheduled Monday parliament session for both of its houses has been postponed, the parliament said.

“All members of parliament of both councils are being informed that today’s scheduled meeting has been postponed,” it said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The decision came in the wake of a shootout that rattled Mogadishu on Monday. Gunfire was heard from inside a besieged hotel in the Somali capital that was attacked on the weekend, a nearby resident and a police officer said.

On Sunday, attackers belonging to Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab, assaulted the Villa Rose Hotel, with small arms and explosives. The hotel itself is located near the presidential residence. Police said at the time that some government officials escaped from its windows.

“There is still heavy gunfire inside the hotel and we hear explosions from time to time… we are still in our houses since last night, when the siege started,” Ismail Haaji, who lives near the hotel, told Reuters.

A police officer at the scene who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters that the operations were taken over by special forces units known as Gaashaan and Haramcad (meaning in Somali “leopard”).

“The fighters who launched the attack are still fighting inside the hotel, and they are fighting with the forces of Haramcad and Gaashaan, and security forces are trying to rescue the people trapped inside the hotel,” the officer added.

The number of casualties from the siege and the number of people rescued was not yet clear.

The Villa Rosa Hotel has been a frequent venue for government officials to hold their meetings.

Driven by their will to topple the government and establish its own rule based on an extreme interpretation of Islamic law, Al Shabaab has frequently staged attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Elected this year, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud launched a military offensive against the group.

The inability of Sub-Saharan governments to fend off Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups’ forays has been the main factor fueling national discontent over lack of security, often leading nationals to overthrow governments. Such was the case of Ghana, Burkina Faso and Mali.