Pfizer CEO rebuked for ‘misleading’ statements about children’s vaccines

Pfizer’s CEO has been rebuked by the UK’s pharmaceutical watchdog for his “misleading” statements about children’s vaccines according to British media outlet The Telegraph.

Dr Albert Bourla claimed last December in an interview with the BBC that “there is no doubt in my mind that the benefits, completely, are in favour of” vaccinating five to 11 year old children against Covid-19.

He asserted that “Covid in schools is thriving” going on to say: “This is disturbing, significantly, the educational system, and there are kids that will have severe symptoms.”

The interview was published by the BBC on December 2 – prior to the vaccine receiving approval by Britain’s medical regulator.

Following the publication, the pharmaceutical watchdog – the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) – received a complaint from UsForThem, a parent campaign group set up to promote the plight of children during the pandemic.

“Extremely promotional in nature”

The group described Dr Bourla’s comments about the children’s vaccine as “disgracefully misleading” and “extremely promotional in nature”, asserting that it breached several clauses of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s (ABPI) code of practice.

“There is simply no evidence that healthy schoolchildren in the UK are at significant risk from the SARS COV-2 virus and to imply that they are is disgracefully misleading,” the group stated.

In September 2021, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), advised against a mass roll-out for children aged 12-15, stating that the “margin of benefit” was “considered too small”, highlighting the virus’ low risk to healthy children.

Less than two weeks later, Westminster approved a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for juveniles. The UK’s chief medical officers said they had made the decision to help to keep schools open.

Then in February of this year the JCVI ruled that children aged 5-11 could be offered the jab – but politicians said the decision should be at the discretion of the parents.

The PMCPA concluded that Pfizer had breached the code in a number of different ways, including by misleading the public, making unsubstantiated claims, and by failing to present information in a factual and balanced way.

“Up-to-date scientific evidence”

Pfizer appealed, refuting UsForThem’s assertion that Dr Bourla had breached the code of practice. They insisted that his comments pertained to “up-to-date scientific evidence” and could be substantiated by the “publicly available independent benefit-risk assessments”.

Earlier in November, an appeal board met to consider their arguments. The breaches of the code relating to misleading the public, making unsubstantiated claims and the lack of balance were upheld.

However, the more grave findings – such as Pfizer bringing discredit to the industry, had encouraged irrational use of a medicine and had failed to maintain high standards – were overturned. PMCPA said the full case report will be published in the coming weeks.