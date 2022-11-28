London air raid shelter transformed into underground farm

London air raid shelter blossoms with coriander growing in the pink glow of LED bulbs offering a sneak peek into what farms of the future could look like.

It’s really a story of an underground WWII bunker gone green. The rattling of London tube trains overhead does not seem to bother the herbs and salads grown in this air raid shelter in Clapham, south London – a densely populated area with no room for conventional agriculture. Unless you find the room 30 metres below ground in kilometre-long tunnels, that is.

The company behind this, Zero Carbon Farms, entered the seventh year after its first harvest. The enterprise is ambitious, intending to double its growing space next year. This is to respond to strong demand for its pea shoots, rocket and watercress from major British retailers like Marks & Spencer and local restaurants.

The pros of this subterranean agriculture are not to be played down.

The produce is fresh, arrives onto a diner’s plate within two hours of harvesting, and it limits emissions as the delivery chain is much shorter than when transported from without the city.

“The future is very, very bright for this industry and I think that what really is going to be the fundamental pivot point is the right application of technology,” said the farm’s head grower Tommaso Vermeir.

The production of crops, when arranged in a series of stacked levels in a controlled environment is called vertical farming, and the industry is growing fast with billions of dollars being pumped into these kinds of projects across the globe.

This is because the practice is seen as a major solution to the food security challenge posed by population expansion at a time when climate change and geopolitics threaten supply.

“Ultimately, we need to develop more ways of growing more food to feed the world. And we don’t have more farm space to do it and we don’t have another planet to do it on,” Zero Carbon Farm’s business development director Olivia O’Brien told Reuters.

Having an edge over the dozens of other vertical farm projects springing up in Britain is something that Zero Carbon Farms is confident of. This is because of its sustainable credentials and its years of experience, which means yields in the new farm space will be much higher.

Although seeds are sowed on carpet offcuts and there is no soil on this farm, workers are wellington-booted and wear characteristic uniforms.

The farm’s underground location entails one crucial faculty – insulation from the cold. It also has private wiring bringing in an energy supply from renewable sources, plus it uses 70-90 percent less water and 95 percent less fertiliser than typical agriculture, as well as growing all year round at faster rates.