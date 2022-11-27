Makei was one of Lukashenka’s closest: TVP journalist on Belarus FM’s death

Arleta Bojke, an ex-correspondent of the Polish public broadcaster TVP in Belarus was TVP World’s guest. The journalist speculated about the possible causes of the sudden death of Belarus Foreign Affairs Minister Vladimir Makei.

TVP World’s Rafał Tomański asked the journalist about the possible causes of Makei’s death. Arleta Boje said there is no official information about the cause of death. Still, journalists speculate that one of the possible reasons could be the alcohol addiction of Makei’s as his influence in the regime slid down in recent years.





