World News 27.11

Lockdowns, forced examinations, and more restrictions are causing mass public discontent in China. One of the largest waves of anti-government protests in recent years has hit the streets, with the country’s inhabitants calling for President Xi Jinping to step down.

Kurdish protest over threats of Turkish ground operations





Amid speculations of an upcoming ground operation, Syrian Kurds took to the streets in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli to protest Turkish threats. Here’s more.





Odesa prepares for winter





TVP World correspondent Don Arleth is in Odesa. The city along with the rest of the country prepares for the harsh winter and Don had a chance to get the emotion of the streets for us.





Ukrainian faces Kremlin’s cruelty





Yet another day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine ends. As the combat operations continue so does the suffering of the civilian population.





US eases sanctions on Venezuela





The United States has lifted some of the sanctions on oil exports from Venezuela amid the growing energy crisis across the globe. The thaw in relations with the Latin American country comes hand in hand with the thawing of Venezuela’s frozen funds, to be released for humanitarian aid.





Taiwan Local Elections





As Taiwan’s president failed to gather sufficient support in the local elections, Tsai Ing-wen resigned as the head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. The COVID-19 pandemic and economic issues were the main reasons for the defeat.





