Clashes in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China

Hundreds of protesters and police clashed in Shanghai as protests over China’s straight COVID restrictions continue for three days and spread to many cities as a result of a deadly fire in the country’s far west.

The wave of protest is unprecedented in China since Xi Jinping came to power 10 years ago. Frustration skyrockets over his zero-COVID policy





“I’m here because I love my country, but I don’t love my government … I want to be able to go out freely, but I can’t. Our COVID-19 policy is a game and is not based on science or reality,” a protester saud in the financial hub named Shaun Xiao.





Protesters also took to the streets in Wuhan and Chengdu, while students from different universities throughout China gathered to demonstrate during the weekend.





Widespread public protests are rare in China, and any opposition-like attitudes are suppressed by the Xi-controlled government, forcing citizens mostly to speak out on social media, where they are chased by censorship.





Frustration is high after just a month ago Xi secured a third term at the head of China’s Communist Party.





“This will put serious pressure on the party to respond. There is a good chance that one response will be repression, and they will arrest and prosecute some protesters,” Dan Mattingly, assistant professor of political science at Yale University told Reuters.