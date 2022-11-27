Signs show Russians may leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Energoatom CEO

Such would be very important for the security of the eastern region of Zaporizhzhia where the

fighting continues. In the last months, continuous shelling around the power plant spurred fears of a nuclear incident.

“In recent weeks we are effectively receiving information that signs have appeared that they are possibly preparing to leave the (plant),” said Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom company during an interview on the public TV channel.





“Firstly, there are a vast number of reports in

Russian media that it would be worth vacating the (plant) and

maybe it worth handing control (of it) to the international Atomic

Energy Agency – IAEA),” he said, referring to the United Nations

nuclear agency.





The Soviet Union, (which Ukraine was a part of until 1991) was the site of the world’s most tragic

nuclear accident in Chernobyl in 1986. Russia and Ukraine have for months

repeatedly accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia

nuclear plant, which is no longer producing energy.

Asked if it was too early to talk about Russian troops

leaving the plant, Kotin said on television: “It’s too early. We

don’t see this now, but they are preparing (to leave).”





A few days ago a U.S nuclear watchdog informed Ukraine’s three

nuclear plants on government-held territory had been reconnected

to the energy system in two days after a Russian missile attack forced

Ukrainians to disconnect their plans for the first time in 40 years.