Signs show Russians may leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Energoatom CEO

Such would be very important for the security of the eastern region of Zaporizhzhia where the
fighting continues. In the last months, continuous shelling around the power plant spurred fears of a nuclear incident.
“In recent weeks we are effectively receiving information that signs have appeared that they are possibly preparing to leave the (plant),” said Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom company during an interview on the public TV channel.
“Firstly, there are a vast number of reports in
Russian media that it would be worth vacating the (plant) and
maybe it worth handing control (of it) to the international Atomic
Energy Agency – IAEA),” he said, referring to the United Nations
nuclear agency.
The Soviet Union, (which Ukraine was a part of until 1991) was the site of the world’s most tragic
nuclear accident in Chernobyl in 1986. Russia and Ukraine have for months
repeatedly accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia
nuclear plant, which is no longer producing energy.
Asked if it was too early to talk about Russian troops
leaving the plant, Kotin said on television: “It’s too early. We
don’t see this now, but they are preparing (to leave).”
A few days ago a U.S nuclear watchdog informed Ukraine’s three
nuclear plants on government-held territory had been reconnected
to the energy system in two days after a Russian missile attack forced
Ukrainians to disconnect their plans for the first time in 40 years.
