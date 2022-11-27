Belarus FM suddenly dies

Belarus’ Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64, state news agency Belta reported on Saturday.

“Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has passed away suddenly,” Belta reported.

The official had held his post since 2012.

Earlier last week in Yerevan, capital of Armenia, Mr Makei had attended a conference on a military alliance of several post-Soviet states known as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

He was also due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

His sudden death could perhaps be shed some light upon if one recalls that before the presidential elections and mass anti-government protests in Belarus in 2020, Mr Makei had been one of the initiators of efforts to improve Belarus’ relations with the West and had criticized Russia.

Unsurprisingly, he made an abrupt about-face after the start of the protests, claiming they were inspired by agents of the West.

According to CNN, Russian FM Lavrov’s visit has been postponed.