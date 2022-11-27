Crowds fed up with mounting COVID curbs lash out in Shanghai, Beijing

China’s capital of Beijing but also Shanghai and Urumqi, where a deadly fire killed ten on Thursday, were rocked by protests against heavy COVID-19 curbs on Sunday with crowds demanding that the lockdowns in Chinese cities and China as a whole be lifted.

In the largest protests in mainland China since Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, citizens took to the streets to vent their anger over unviable COVID-19 lockdowns.

On Saturday in Shanghai, China’s most populous city, residents thronged the Wulumuqi Road named after Urumqi for a candlelight vigil, to honour the 10 victims of a fire in the city that turned into a protest in the early hours of Sunday.

Shanghai tonight. Protest at vigil for the dead in Urumqi. “Freedom. No more test. Throw off your masks” and The March of the Volunteers. Surrounded by police on all sides. 500-1000 people. pic.twitter.com/CXWrnYhrQc

— Philip Róin (@brandhane) November 26, 2022

Blank sheets of paper were held up in the air as a protest symbol against censorship and “lift lockdown for Urumqi, lift lockdown for Xinjiang, lift lockdown for all of China!” slogans were shouted out as large numbers of security services looked on, according to a video circulated on social media.

Shanghai protest tonight.

People are chanting “down with the Chinese Communist Party” and “step down Xi”.

This is happening in cities across the country.

Something big is brewing. pic.twitter.com/tRD2Bbo54Q

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2022

The civic outrage flared up to the extent that a large group began chanting “Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping”, as testified by witnesses and as seen in videos, Reuters reported stressing that it could not verify the videos.

The police cordoned off the streets surrounding Wulmuqi Road later on Sunday and initiated arrest procedures that drew out protests from onlookers, according to unverified videos seen by Reuters.

Peaceful Anti Chinese Communist Party Government protests in Shanghai for the second day in a row. The CCP began to violently crackdown the Chinese protesters.

people demands democracy,freedom,rule of law.

pic.twitter.com/n4uDGt0A4y

— Inty (@__Inty__) November 27, 2022

By evening, hundreds of people had gathered near one of the cordons, some holding blank sheets of paper.

“I am here because of the fire accident in Urumqi. I am here for freedom. Winter is coming. We need our freedom,” one protestor told Reuters.

Protest at Xi’s alma mater in Beijing

Dozens of people peacefully protested against COVID restrictions by singing the national anthem at Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University, according to images and videos posted on social media.

Tsinghua university right now👇🏼 city after city seeing protests small and large against Zero Covid policies and against excesses of Communist Party rule – every hour there seems to be a new one pic.twitter.com/7CbUtzNmjR

— Emily Feng 冯哲芸 (@EmilyZFeng) November 27, 2022

A Tsinghua university student called on a cheering crowd to speak out, as seen in a video quoted by Reuters. “If we don’t dare to speak out because we are scared of being smeared, our people will be disappointed in us. As a Tsinghua university student, I will regret it for all my life,” the student allegedly said.

Breaking News： Tsinghua University has begun to shout slogans collectively against Chinese communist party tyranny : “We need democracy,we need rule of law, we need freedom of expression”!

pic.twitter.com/I8uD5u96t0

— Inty (@__Inty__) November 27, 2022

The protest was of tremendous symbolic gravitas as it unfolded at one of China’s most elite universities and was President Xi’s alma mater. Moreover, frustration is boiling just over a month after Xi secured a third term at the helm of China’s Communist Party.

“People there were very passionate, the sight of it was impressive,” a student told Reuters, declining to be named given the sensitivity of the matter.

Residents at Tongzhou District in #Beijing #CCPChina pushed down the #lockdown wall and shouted “End the lockdown!” November 26, 2022. pic.twitter.com/iFBlU2HBiu

— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) November 27, 2022

The Urumqi spark and the stifling COVID restrictions

The real China！！！People in Xinjiang have been quarantined for more than 100 days #China 🙏🙏please help Chinese😭😭😭we are so hopeless.#新疆疫情 #新疆火灾 pic.twitter.com/cSRbojvJY0

— iris 阳 (@iris05100630) November 25, 2022

The protests referred to Thursday’s fire that took the lives of 10 people in a high-rise building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. On Friday evening, crowds took to the streets there, chanting “End the lockdown!” and pumping their fists in the air, according to unverified videos on social media.

On Nov 23, when a fire broke out in #Urumqi , people’s doors were locked from outside. Fire truck couldn’t get closer either( see my previous tweet). The latest figure says 44 were burnt to death, including a 3 y/o kid. That’s one of the reasons for today’s protests. pic.twitter.com/s4E0JHk4wQ

— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) November 25, 2022

Numerous internet users felt that residents were not able to escape in time because the building was partially locked down, which city officials denied. In Urumqi, a city of four million, some people have been locked down for as long as 100 days.

The fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, the last screams of the residents who were burned to death, other residents could only stand by the window to watch, because everyone was locked at home.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/Fr1gyrpPsa

— The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) November 25, 2022

The developments show the rising frustration of the Chinese populace with Xi’s signature zero-COVID policy that continues to be doggedly applied by Beijing although most of the world has already lifted the bulk of restrictions.

China’s cases have hit record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday, albeit the numbers were low in juxtaposition to global standards.

Chinese authorities stick to the policy advertising it as life-saving and necessary to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system. Officials have vowed to press on with it regardless of the growing public pushback and its mounting economic toll.

For China, October was darkened by a broad economic slowdown as factory output slackened more than expected and retail sales fell for the first time in five months, highlighting faltering demand at home and abroad.

Adding to a raft of weak data in recent days, China reported on Sunday that industrial firms saw overall profits fall further in the January-October period, with 22 of China’s 41 major industrial sectors showing a decline, Reuters reported.

Other plights China is facing include global recession risks and a property downturn.

Dan Mattingly, assistant professor of political science at Yale University, argued that the civic anger “will put serious pressure on the party to respond. There is a good chance that one response will be repression, and they will arrest and prosecute some protesters.”

Protests are also taking place in #Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/RMspwK8Yla

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 27, 2022

The scholar went on to stress, however, that the unrest was far from that seen in 1989, when protests culminated in the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square. He added that as long as Xi had China’s elite and the military on his side, he would not face any meaningful risk to his hold on power.

Xi continues to enjoy the comfort of having the upper hand as this weekend, Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary Ma Xingrui called for the region to step up security maintenance and curb the “illegal violent rejection of COVID-prevention measures”.

Other cities that have seen public dissent include Lanzhou in the northwest where residents on Saturday upturned COVID staff tents and smashed testing booths, posts on social media showed, Reuters reported. Protesters claimed they were put under lockdown even though no one had tested positive.