Poland working towards 7 pct of GDP on health, says minister

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s health minister said on Sunday that the country is systematically heading towards spending 7 percent of its GDP on healthcare.

Adam Niedzielski added that an extra PLN 43 billion (EUR 9.15 billion) had been added to government plans.

The health minister wrote on Twitter that the growth in expenditures on healthcare was greater than planned.

“We are systematically heading in the direction of 7 percent of GDP on health,” Niedzielski wrote. “The pace in the last to years has been faster than assumed. We’ve added an extra PLN 43 billion to the plans being executed. Health is a priority of the United Right government.”

Niedzielski attached a table to the tweet showing the growth in healthcare expenditures in recent years. They show expenditures growing from PLN 77.2 billion (EUR 176.43 billion) in 2015 to PLN 159.6 billion (EUR 33.97 billion) in 2023.

An amendment passed by parliament in August 2021 to the to the act on healthcare financed from public funds provides for expenditure to grow to 7 percent of GDP by 2027.

Under financial plans included in the state budget, the level of spending on healthcare is set to reach over 6 percent of GDP next year.