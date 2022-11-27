Poland getting ready for more Ukrainian refugees says minister

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A new wave of refugees can be expected in Poland due to energy problems in Ukraine and the escalation of military operations in that country, the interior minister has said.

“The Russian aggressor has been constantly attacking Ukrainian power stations as it hopes that the lack of electricity will force Ukraine to surrender,” Minister Mariusz Kaminski told the i.pl portal.

Kaminski added that, despite this situation, Poland had not recorded an increase in traffic at border crossings with Ukraine.

“As we are aware of the fact that this situation might change, we have been getting ready for various scenarios and, at the same time, we have been actively helping refugees in their home country, in Ukraine,” Kaminski said.

The minister stated that all the services subordinated to the Interior Ministry “are fully ready to offer assistance to Ukrainian refugees.”

“Poland has been supporting Ukraine in every possible aspect and will continue to offer its assistance,” Kaminski concluded.