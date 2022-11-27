Ruling coalition maintains lead in opinion poll

If elections had been held on Sunday, Poland’s ruling United Right coalition could count on 35.7-precent backing with the main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), taking 28.4 percent of the vote, a new poll has revealed.

Estymator, the pollster that ran the survey, put the Left in third place on 11.2-percent public support in the event of a hypothetical parliamentary election.

The United Right, the backbone grouping of which is the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, would take 201 seats in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, while KO, made up of the centrist Civic Platform (PO), the Greens, and the Polish Initiative party, would secure a total of 143 seats and the Left, a grouping of the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD), the Spring (Wiosna) and Together (Razem) parties, would acquire 45 seats in the Sejm.

The conservative Poland 2050 party, led by Catholic writer and TV personality Szymon Holownia, would secure 10.4 prcent of the vote giving it 44 seats and the Polish People’s Party (PSL)-Polish Coalition grouping would take 22 seats with 7.4 percent of the vote, Estymator said.

The right-wing Confederation (Konfederacja) running with KORWIN and the National Movement, could count on 5.1 percent of the vote, giving them a total of four seats in the lower house.

Kukiz ’15 would fall below the 5-percent threshold needed to take seats in the Sejm with just 1.5-percent backing and other parties would be supported by just 0.3 percent of the electorate.

The estimated turnout for an election stood at 56 percent.

Estymator ran the survey on November 24-25 on a representative national sample of 1,041 adults using the Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview (CATI) method.