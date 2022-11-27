As baton-wielding men watch over Beirut’s unlit streets, dark times echo

To paraphrase Friedrich Nietzsche, “if you gaze into the darkness, the darkness will gaze back at you” and in the Lebanese city of Beirut, the eyes that will be staring at you would belong to a “neighbourhood watchman” dispatched to make you, at least in theory, feel safe and reassured. To some, however, their presence echos the dark times of civil war.

In the dark of the night, men wielding batons and torches are taking security into their own hands in the unlit streets of Beirut under an initiative launched earlier this month in some of the most salubrious streets. The originator of the idea is Christian politician Nadim Gemayel and he implements it via a civil society group that he founded. Now patrols are deployed in the city’s Ashrafieh district offering reassurance to residents worried about crime.

The phenomenon is symptomatic of the crisis that has afflicted Lebanon since its economy crumbled in 2019, pushing the state into a sequence of unsuccessful governments and fuelling poverty in the worst shock since the 1975-90 civil war.

This is precisely the past conflict that springs to mind of some who see the appearance of watchmen as an evocative parallel with the civil war when the state collapsed, militias ran the streets and Beirut split into cantons.

The capital’s current mayor, Jamal Itani, expressed concerns it could prompt others to follow suit.

“Say they catch a thief from one party or people intervene with guns, then things could get out of hand,” he confessed to Reuters. “My second fear is that other areas will also ask for this and then each area will have a group for itself managing security in their area.”

These concerns could turn out well-founded given Lebanon being a sectarian patchwork. While the sectarian parties, including those grouping Christian Maronites, and Muslim Sunnis and Shia, laid down their arms in one way or another at the end of the war, except for Hezbollah, which stuck to its guns to fend off Israel, the introduction of night watches could trigger a local-sized Thucydides’ Trap, with groups sliding into an armaments race. And the Lebanese environment, with its abundance of guns, is ripe for such an escalation.

To recall, supporters of different groups fought deadly clashes in Beirut as recently as last year.

But the criticisms of the watchmen provoking more groups to rise up are discarded by Mr Gemayel, a lawmaker in the Kataeb Party whose father, Bashir, led the main Christian militia in the civil war until he was assassinated in 1982 after being elected president.

“We are not a militia, we are not armed, we don’t have rockets or drones,” he said, alluding to the heavily armed, Iran-backed Shi’ite group Hezbollah.

“The big problem we are suffering today in Beirut and all Lebanon is that there’s no electricity, there’s no security, no feeling of reassurance, and all the streets are dark,” he said, describing the state as “absent”.

“If they had done their duty and lit the streets, we would not have been forced to light the streets, and if they … had not allowed the country to collapse, we would not be forced today to stand in the streets to reassure our people,” he argued.

Being currently 98-recruits-strong, the initiative was launched in coordination with the security services and aimed to complement their work, Mr Gemayel stressed, adding the security forces were suffering a manpower shortfall due to the crisis.

But Lebanon’s security services, like the rest of the state, have been dealt a major blow by a 95 percent currency collapse which has obliterated the value of wages paid to soldiers and police.

Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center argued the initiative was a glaring example of security being bottom-up under a political umbrella, adding that this trend had surfaced earlier in the crisis and was unfolding less visibly elsewhere.

Security, like electricity, would increasingly be enjoyed by those who could afford it, he added.

Regarding the financing of the watchmen, Mr Gemayel said it came from local donors, with logistics organised by a security company. Recruits earn USD 200 a month for a six-hour shift, which was a considerable incentive for many at the time of the economic collapse. Mr Gemayel expects expansion.

The United States is buttressing them with aid, including salary support, Reuters reported.

The crisis in which Lebanon has found itself has driven a spike in crimes, including armed robberies, carjackings, handbag snatches and thefts of internet and telephone cables.

Still, army chief General Joseph Aoun said the army, the backbone of civil peace in Lebanon, was able to maintain order.