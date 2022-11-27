U.N. to unfreeze USD billions to help Venezuela haul itself out of humanitarian crisis

The United Nations was asked by Venezuela’s government and opposition to manage a USD billions-worth fund now held in foreign banks, which, step-by-step, will be unfrozen to combat a humanitarian crisis in the oil-rich nation, delegates announced in Mexico City on Saturday.

The money has been held in Venezuelan-owned overseas accounts but U.S. and European banks froze these assets after Washington, under the administration of President Donald Trump, pressed on with sanctions designed to pressure President Nicolas Maduro to take steps toward free elections.

Representing the Venezuelan government, congressional leader Jorge Rodriguez of Venezuela’s ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV) said that “as over USD 20 billion are held up and blocked, unfairly taken by foreign banks’ financial system and crude sanctions that violate the international order, we want to announce that by means of this agreement, we’re rescuing over USD 3 billion that will directly go to fund education, healthcare, power, assistance to the tragic floods’ victims that have suffered in Venezuela.”

He added that the USD 3 billion would help to stabilise the country’s electric grid, boost education infrastructure and cushion the impact of this year’s deadly rains and flooding.

Meanwhile, the opposition was headed by politician Gerardo Blyde, who said that the talks would “now move to the agenda that corresponds to create the conditions that will allow to carry out and guarantee free elections to Venezuelans; to guarantee the conditions so that power alternatives can be materialized respecting the [right to] vote.”

He also stressed “respect for the political rights and human rights” will also be sought throughout the negotiations.” The delegate referred to talks between Maduro’s government and its political opponents that resumed in Mexico City on Saturday, mediated by Norway, after being frozen for more than a year.

Unfreezing the funds is part of a broader discussion, which touches upon U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, conditions for the next presidential elections and the status of hundreds of political prisoners. However, these issues will not be discussed in this round of talks.

The number of Venezuelans who have left their country this year according to U.N. estimates exceeds 7.1 million. Many have made their way to other Latin American countries or the U.S., as Venezuela battles high inflation, and food and medicine shortages.