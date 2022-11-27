LIVE: Day 277 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As Moscow’s war in Ukraine rages on, more and more Russian torture chambers are being discovered in the recently liberated Ukrainian territories.
07:55 CET
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 November 2022
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 26, 2022
07:46 CET
Verdun, but for our times. What an insane, pointless battle. https://t.co/zuvJDogd6q
— Neil Hauer (@NeilPHauer) November 26, 2022
07:42 CET
The current situation at the frontline. pic.twitter.com/JN0gqu6pIR
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 27, 2022
07:00 CET
In every settlement of the occupied #Zaporizhzhia region there are torture chambers and places where #Ukrainians are illegally detained, reports head of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. pic.twitter.com/XLgWlzzWBQ
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 27, 2022
