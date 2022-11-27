LIVE: Day 277 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As Moscow’s war in Ukraine rages on, more and more Russian torture chambers are being discovered in the recently liberated Ukrainian territories.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 November 2022

Verdun, but for our times. What an insane, pointless battle.

The current situation at the frontline.

In every settlement of the occupied #Zaporizhzhia region there are torture chambers and places where #Ukrainians are illegally detained, reports head of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. pic.twitter.com/XLgWlzzWBQ

