World News 26.11

Lublin Triangle meeting in Kyiv, blackouts in Ukraine amid incoming winter, as well as elections in Taiwan and the Polish victory at 2022 World Cup in Qatar were among the topics covered in the Saturday edition of World News.

There is a growing consensus that Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression is of crucial significance not just for Kyiv, but for European security in general. The Prime Ministers of the regional organisation known as the Lublin Triangle gathered in Kyiv for talks for the first time since the war broke out to discuss the ongoing developments.





Ukraine braces for winter





The war in Ukraine continues and the heroic Ukrainian soldiers are slowly but steadily pushing back against the Russian invaders. Howeverm the conflict is not limited to the battlefield. Let’s take a look at the latest developments surrounding Ukraine and its ongoing struggle.





Blackouts in Ukraine





Ukraine has been struggling with attacks on critical infrastructure for several weeks now. While some cities continue to experience blackouts, the capital Kyiv is starting to make major progress in terms of restoring basic utilities to the city’s residents.





Holodomor commemoration





90 years ago, a Soviet-induced great famine in Ukraine claimed more than 4 million lives. The Holodomor went down in the memory of Ukrainians as a genocide aimed at the destruction of their people by the Russian communist regime.





Taiwan local elections





Important elections are taking place in Taiwan, as residents of the island vote to elect their local authorities. According to the country’s president, today’s election is a crucial indicator of Taiwan’s independence aspirations. Although the official results are yet to be announced, the vote has already resulted in a major shake-up of the country’s political scene.





The old-new president of Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan’s incumbent president Kassym Jomart Tokayev has been sworn in for a second term. Tokayev’s re-election came as no surprise, with the strong majority of votes received reinforcing his mandate to continue his policies.





Protests in China





Ageing infrastructure, poor safety awareness and, in some cases, corrupt officials, all lead to catastrophic events in China. A deadly fire broke out in the Xinjiang autonomous region, killing ten individuals, as the country continues its battle against soaring COVID-19 infections.





Black Friday





One of the two most important dates in the calendar of the American stores has just passed by. Black Friday, though attracting major crowds to the supermarkets, is not the only consumer holiday in the United States. While Friday’s shopping spree may be over, Cyber Monday is now on the horizon.





Poland vs Saudi Arabia 2:0





Moving on now to the World Cup in Qatar, and yet another rollercoaster ride for the Polish national team. After a nerve-wracking match, Poland managed to win 2:0 against Saudi Arabia.