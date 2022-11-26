Taiwan is a mature country: expert on local elections

TVP World’s Jonasz Rewiński spoke to Sharlene Fang, the CEO of E-Funding the local elections in Taiwan.

“Taiwan is different compared to most countries. I believe seeking independence is in everyone’s heart. Of course, as people, we want to live in a free society,” TVP World’s guests said.





“Inside us, we know we have to be careful, so we do not antagonize another part of the country,” the expert added.





She explained the significance of Taiwan’s position in the region and the economy.





“Taiwan is seeking a way to be fully independent, but it’s going to be very hard without the help of the international community,” said Ms Fang.