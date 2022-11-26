Dozens arrested after protests in Kazakhstan

At least several dozen people were detained on Saturday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, during a demonstration, reports Radio Svoboda. In the morning, Kasym-Jomart Tokayev was sworn in as president of the country for another term.

The portal writes that the internet was unavailable in the city for several hours. Local media say the detainees are supporters of businessman Marat Abiev, Kazakhstan’s youngest millionaire.





The service points out that the local media do not indicate a connection between the demonstration and Tokayev taking the presidential oath that day.





In Kazakhstan, demonstrations must be approved by the authorities.





In #Astana, people came out against the inauguration of newly elected President Tokayev.

The police are already arresting the protesters. pic.twitter.com/7oauLGCknu

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 26, 2022

According to Radio Azattyk (Radio Free Europe), in his inauguration speech, Tokayev declared that Kazakhstan would continue its multi-vector policy in diplomacy, developing relations with the post-Soviet states, the US and the EU, and with China. The destination of the first foreign visit, which will take place on Monday, will be Moscow.





In the early presidential elections on November 20, Tokayev – according to official data – received 81.3 percent of the vote. votes with a turnout of 69.4 percent. The OSCE ODIHR observation mission, in a statement published the day after the election, drew attention to a number of shortcomings, especially the lack of real competition (preventing genuinely independent candidates from running) and the incomplete transparency of the vote counting process, described by the Center for Eastern Studies. Astana accused the OSCE of a “standard approach”.





Tokayev did not support Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, but at the same time he did not directly condemn it. In June, during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in the presence of Putin, Tokayev stated, commenting on the war in Ukraine, that there was a “contradiction between the fundamental principles of the UN”, i.e. the principle of territorial integrity and the right of nations to self-determination.