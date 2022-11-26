Poland, Lithuania will still support Ukraine: Polish PM after Lublin Triangle meeting

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts: Denys Szmyhal and Ingrida Szimonyte respectively, in Kyiv, as part of the Lublin Triangle format. PM Morawiecki stressed that Poland and Lithuania would support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

The cooperation within the Lublin Triangle does not only concern Central and Eastern Europe, but also the inhabitants of African and Asian countries that face the threat of famine. We are doing our best to unblock ports and help export Ukrainian grain to Africa and the Middle East.

The head of the Polish government also took part in the international conference “Grain from Ukraine”, where support for Ukrainian grain exports to countries at risk of famine was discussed. In the spirit of remembrance of the Great Famine in Ukraine, a joint declaration was signed in support of the current, difficult situation related to agricultural production and food exports.

Declaration of Lublin Triangle’s PMs on joint cooperation



Poland and Lithuania expressed their readiness to continue to support Ukraine, its government and its nation in the fight for freedom by, among others, providing military equipment and humanitarian aid. At the summit of the Lublin Triangle, the heads of government signed the Declaration of the Prime Ministers of the Lublin Triangle on cooperation. The document testifies to the common will to strengthen mutual cooperation and support Ukraine in connection with the war that is going on in its territory.

During the meeting, the prime ministers also discussed military issues and further prospects for involvement in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“Poland helps maintain Ukrainian defence efforts and maintain humanitarian aid because it is very important to help Ukrainians survive this difficult time in the coming winter,” said the head of the Polish government.

“We are working together to ensure food supplies from Ukraine for African and Asian countries, to ensure a better world in these very difficult times”, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv.

“Provoking hunger is a situation that undermines all the rules of the civilised world and dangerously resembles the crime committed by the Soviet Union almost 90 years ago against the Ukrainian nation. This leads to huge consequences primarily for the population of Ukraine, but also for other populations. We cannot remain indifferent to this artificially created crisis,” Morawiecki added

The head of the Polish government also took part in the international conference “Grain from Ukraine”, where a new initiative of the Ukrainian government supporting the logistics and export of Ukrainian grains to countries at risk of famine was discussed. During his speech, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised that Poland would support this initiative.

At the “Grain from Ukraine” conference, a joint declaration condemning Russian efforts to cause famine and humanitarian crises was adopted. “Any country that provokes famine and tries to make access to food a privilege must be met with a tough response,” the document reads.

The declaration stressed the need to free Ukraine and its ports as soon as possible and to build international support for food security.