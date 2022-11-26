Taiwan’s president quits party leadership as her grouping loses the vote

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen decided to leave office as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after the failed election and in a sign of personal responsibility for political strategy.

Taiwan local elections: Opposition wins Taipei

Early results showed Taiwan’s main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) secured victory in the Taipei mayorship in Saturday’s local elections,…

Taiwanese were electing mayors, county chiefs and local councillors. The elected bodies are mostly dedicated to solving local problems or implementing anti-COVID regulations, which is not with international relations and China.





Tsai Ing-wen suggested that the elections were much more than local elections and that it will be a sign of Taiwan’s struggle with China.





The main political opponent of the DPP party, the Kuomintang (KMT), led in the results lists of 13 of the 21 city mayor and county chief positions including the capital city of Taipei. The DDP was the leader in only 5 cases, almost repeating its result in the 2018 election.





“The results failed our expectations. We humbly accept the results and accept the Taiwanese people’s decision,” Tsai told the press.





“It’s not like the DPP has never failed before,” Tsai, who will continue serving as president until 2024, added. “We don’t have time to feel sorry. We fell, but we will stand up again.”





Tsai said she had rejected a resignation offer from Premier Su Tseng-chang, also a senior DPP member, adding she had asked him to stay in office to ensure her policies would be properly implemented.





The Cabinet said Su had agreed to stay due to the need for stability amid the “arduous” domestic and international situation.





China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said the result showed that mainstream Taiwanese public opinion was for peace, stability and “a good life”, and that Beijing would keep working with Taiwan’s people to promote peaceful relations and to oppose Taiwan’s independence and foreign interference.





The DPP and KMT, which favour close ties with China, strongly deny being pro-Beijing. The KMT has accused Tsai and the DPP of being on a warpath with China, and of trying to depict the party for being “red” – a reference to the colours of the Chinese Communist Party.





“We will insist on defending the Republic of China and protecting democracy and freedom,” he told reporters, using Taiwan’s official name. “We will also work hard to keep regional peace,” KMT Chairman Eric Chu said after the results were shown to the public.