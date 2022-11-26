Poland’s World Cup dream is alive and kicking after a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Ronald Wittek/PAP/EPA

The victory, a significant improvement on the tepid performance against Mexico earlier in the week, leaves Poland on the verge of qualifying for the knock-out stages.

The Poles took the lead five minutes from the end of the first half when Piotr Zielinski thumped the ball home after good play by Lewandowski.

Newscom/PAP

Five minutes later Saudi Arabia had the chance to level the game after one of their players crumpled in the box after a slight challenge.

Salem Al Dawsari stepped up to take the resulting penalty but only saw his shot saved by the outstretched Wojciech Szczesny.

Peter Bryne/PA Wire/PAP

Poland came within a couple of centimetres of doubling the lead when first Milik clattered the crossbar with a powerful header, and then Lewandowski saw his effort strike the post.

But after 81 minutes the Polish captain pounced on an awful error by a Saudi defender to slide the ball into the net for his first ever World Cup goal.

Poland takes on Argentina on Wednesday in the final group game.