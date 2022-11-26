Ukraine commemorates victims of Holodomor amid Russian aggression

The Ukrainian government accused Russia of using the same tactics the Soviet Union used in the 1930s under Josef Stalin. Ukraine commemorates a Soviet-era famine caused by the decision of the Politburo, lasting between 1932 and 1933. The Holodomor was a political tool for the pacification of Ukrainians that might demand more national freedom within the Soviet state.

This year’s commemoration of the tragic events of the “Holodomor” famine as Ukraine fights off a brutal Russian aggression that is, especially in the last weeks, pointed ad destroying life of all Ukrainians with hits on critical infrastructure.





“Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now – with darkness and cold,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the President of Ukraine, wrote on his Telegram.





In November 1932, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin ordered the NKWD troops to seize grain and livestock during the process of collectivisation of farms in Ukraine. The Soviet troops also took the grain to be used in subsequent years. The result of this policy was the death of millions of Ukrainians.





90 years ago, Stalin used hunger as a weapon to starve millions of Ukrainians. Light a candle tonight to commemorate victims of the 1932-1933 Holodomor genocide and mass artificial famines of 1921-1922 and 1946-1947. We survived then and we will not give up or break down today. pic.twitter.com/67RfjHTg9H

Russia has recently targeted critical infrastructure across Ukraine through waves of massive air strikes that have sparked widespread power outages and killed civilians.





In a special statement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry accused Russia of using the same tactics of the 1930s.





“On the 90th anniversary of the 1932-1933 Holodomor in Ukraine, Russia’s genocidal war of aggression pursues the same goal as during the 1932-1933 genocide: the elimination of the Ukrainian nation and its statehood,” the statement says.





“The political and ideological narratives of the Stalinist era, in particular presenting the image of the so-called ‘hostile West’ and the denial of the existence of Ukraine as an independent state, are actively reproduced today,” the statement added.





Today is Holodomor Commemoration Day in🇺🇦 & for Ukrainians everywhere.

“Death solves all problems. No human, no problem.” – Joseph Stalin.

1932-33 Holodomor was an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people engineered by Soviet gov't to destroy🇺🇦politically & socially. pic.twitter.com/4kgoNL873h

Ukraine was a part of the Soviet Union until it declared independence in 1991.