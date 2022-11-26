World Cup 2022: Poland defeats Saudi Arabia in heated game

Poland won 2:0 against Saudi Arabia in a heated World Cup Group C clash at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. The Poles have four points after two games – the best result this century so far.

Saudi Arabia took the initiative from the beginning of the match, but could not create any good goal opportunities. But it was Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński who gave Poland a 1:0 lead in the 39th minute of the game when captain Robert Lewandowski found him unmarked in the box.

In the added time, Krystian Bielik fouled his opponent in the penalty box. Luckily for the Poles, Salem Al-Dawsari’s shot was denied by Szczęsny and so was the rebound.

The team from Asia tried to make a breakthrough but Poland was consistent in defence. What is more, in the 82nd minute Lewandowski recovered the ball and doubled the lead.

Saudi Arabia could not respond and ultimately lost to Poland which is now in the lead of Group C, but Argentina and Mexico are due to face each other at 8 p.m.