Multiple people missing in landslides in Italy

Several people are missing following a landslide that swamped some buildings on the Italian holiday island of Ischia on Saturday. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said there were no confirmed deaths.

“At the moment there are no confirmed deaths, there are some difficulties in the rescue operations because the weather conditions are still challenging,” Piantedosi told reporters.

Earlier in the day Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said that eight people had died in the landslide which engulfed some buildings following heavy rain.

“Rescuers are working in difficult conditions,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday the Ansa news agency, citing the local police, reported that thirteen people were missing following the landslide.

The Italian fire brigade tweeted that a rainstorm that started at 04:00 GMT (UTC + 0) caused flooding and landslides on the island.

🔴 #Ischia #nubifragio, prosegue l'intervento dei #vigilidelfuoco per il soccorso alla popolazione. Difficoltà a raggiungere l'isola con motobarche ed elicotteri [#26novembre 10:30]

— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) November 26, 2022

“Searches are underway for any missing people” in Casamicciola Terme, one of the six small towns of Ischia, a volcanic island in the Tyrrhenian Sea about 30 km (18.64 miles) from Naples, reported the fire brigade and mentioned difficulties in reaching the island with motorboats and helicopters due to bad weather.

Gianni Capuano, an official of Italy’s Civil Protection, told Sky TG24 that a young child was among the missing, adding that families in danger were being evacuated.

A car was dragged into the sea and the two occupants were rescued, the fire brigade said on Twitter.

🔴 #Ischia #nubifragio, continua l'intervento dei #vigilidelfuoco per il soccorso alla popolazione: giunte squadre in rinforzo con i traghetti. Nella clip la ricognizione aerea con l'elicottero sulla zona di Casamicciola [#26novembre 12:30]

— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) November 26, 2022

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was in close contact with the Civil Protection minister Nello Musumeci, the Civil Protection Department and the Campania Region “to follow the evolution of the wave of bad weather that has hit Ischia”.

“The government expresses its closeness to the citizens and mayors of the municipalities on the island of Ischia and thanks the rescuers engaged in the search for the missing”, she said.