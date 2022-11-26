What’s Cooking? A look at Jewish culinary culture

Piotr Nowak/PAP
In this episode of The Debrief, we take a look at a virtual exhibition at the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw which gives users the opportunity to dive into the world of Jewish cooking.
We take a look at the history of Jewish cuisine in Poland, from the kosher cookbooks of the 19th century right up until the present day and how vegan culture – which has taken hold in Warsaw – is inextricably linked to Jewish cuisine from Tel Aviv.
Host John Beauchamp speaks to Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, Chief Curator of the Core Exhibition at Polin, about the history of Jewish cuisine in Poland and beyond.
You can check out the virtual exhibition as well as pick some Jewish recipes here.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69