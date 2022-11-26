What’s Cooking? A look at Jewish culinary culture

Piotr Nowak/PAP

In this episode of The Debrief, we take a look at a virtual exhibition at the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw which gives users the opportunity to dive into the world of Jewish cooking.

We take a look at the history of Jewish cuisine in Poland, from the kosher cookbooks of the 19th century right up until the present day and how vegan culture – which has taken hold in Warsaw – is inextricably linked to Jewish cuisine from Tel Aviv.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, Chief Curator of the Core Exhibition at Polin, about the history of Jewish cuisine in Poland and beyond.