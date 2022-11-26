Poland’s Zyla takes third place in ski jumping World Cup event

You are here
Kimmo Brandt/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Piotr Zyla finished third in the men’s ski-jumping event in Ruka, Finland, on Saturday, claiming his 20th career individual World Cup podium.

The event was won by Slovenian Anze Lanisek. 

The second-highest placed Pole, Kamil Stoch, was 18th while Pawel Wasek was 26th.

The 35-year-old Zyla has won twice World Cup ski jumping events, in Oslo in 2013 and in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria, in 2020.


