Taiwan local elections: Opposition wins Taipei

Early results showed Taiwan’s main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) secured victory in the Taipei mayorship in Saturday’s local elections, according to Reuters.

“I have let everyone down,” the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Taipei mayor candidate Chen Shih-chung told supporters and said he had extended his “sincere” congratulations to the Kuomintang’s (KMT) Wayne Chiang in a telephone call. Nevertheless, he urged people to continue to support President Tsai Ing-wen – the leader of the DPP.

President Tsai portrayed the local elections as a show of defiance to China’s rising bellicosity and a message to the world that Taiwan would not bow to Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory. However, the elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors would influence the shape of domestic politics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime rather than the country’s stance on the Chinese menace.

While the DPP’s contender KTM has preferred close ties with China, the party denies being pro-Beijing.

So far the KMT is faring better than DDP in the majority of the 21 city mayor and county chief races across the island, initial results show, as reported by Reuters.

In the elections, whose final results are yet to be made public, the KTM’s campaign had focused on wealthy and populous northern Taiwan, especially the capital Taipei, whose mayor from the small Taiwan People’s Party could not run again due to term limits.

To recall, China rolled out war games near Taiwan in August to communicate its wrath over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. Beijing’s military activities have continued, though on a diminished scale.

The current election took place a month after the 20th congress of China’s Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term in office – a point President Tsai has repeatedly made on the campaign trail.

In the last local elections of 2018, the KMT ticked off a landslide victory and accused President Tsai, along with her DPP, of being overly confrontational with China.