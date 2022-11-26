Pentagon sets up repair facility for Ukrainian artillery in Poland

The Pentagon has set up a repair facility to help Ukrainians replace barrels of their Western-made howitzers which suffer from wear and tear due to extensive use, the New York Times has reported.

In its Friday report, the US newspaper wrote that a howitzer’s barrel may be 20 feet long and weigh thousands of pounds, which makes its replacement close to impossible on the battlefield.

Such replacements have become “a priority for the Pentagon’s European Command, which has set up a repair facility in Poland,” the New York Times wrote.

“Ukrainian troops fire thousands of explosive shells at Russian targets every day, using high-tech cannons supplied by the United States and its allies,” the newspaper said. “But those weapons are burning out after months of overuse, or being damaged or destroyed in combat, and dozens have been taken off the battlefield for repairs, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials.”

According to the New York Times, “the effort to repair the weapons in Poland, which has not previously been reported, began in recent months.”