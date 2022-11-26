Taiwanese cast votes in local elections amid tensions with China

Polling stations of the “9 in 1” election, which incorporated voting for mayoral positions but also a review of the Taiwanese constitution, closed in Taiwan on Saturday.

Revolving thoroughly around domestic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, the election sought to elect mayors, county chiefs and local councillors who, to voters’ minds, would be best cut for tending to the matters at hand.

Although President Tsai Ing-wen has framed the vote as being more than a local poll, saying the world was watching how Taiwan defends its democracy amid military tensions with China, those elected will not have a direct say on China policy, which has been characterised by provocative military drills and violation of the island nation’s airspace. To recall, China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

“Taiwan is facing strong external pressure. The expansion of Chinese authoritarianism is challenging the people of Taiwan every day to adhere to the bottom line of freedom and democracy,” President Tsai told supporters late on Friday.

Following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China rolled out war games near the island in August to vent its anger over the visit. Ever since, its military activities have continued, though on a diminished scale.

In the 2018 local elections, Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang or KMT, ticked off great results and slammed President Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for being overly confrontational with China. The KMT traditionally favours close ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing.

“We advocate being close to the United States, friendly with Japan and having peace with the mainland. Let Taiwan have a prosperous future of peaceful and stable development,” KMT Chairman Eric Chu told his supporters late on Friday. Mr Chu has also vowed that should KMT perform poorly in the Saturday local elections, he would step down, which would also very likely prevent him from running in the presidential elections of 2024.

Now the island nation is kept on the edge of the seats as the election results are scheduled to be clear by early evening on Saturday.

The elections are taking place a month after the 20th congress of China’s Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term in office – a point Tsai has repeatedly brought up on the campaign trail.

The DPP-KMT tug of war

As significant as the outcome of Taiwan’s local election will be for both parties to measure their popular support, it cannot decisively be interpreted as a gauge for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary races in 2024.

This is for a couple of reasons, among them Tsai and the DPP’s decisive victory over the KMT in 2020 despite their setback at the 2018 local polls. With her second term in office running out in 2024 and owning to term limits, she won’t be able to pursue re-election and thus DPP would have to groom a new presidential candidate.

Both parties locked heads prioritising wealthy and populous northern Taiwan, especially the capital, Taipei, whose mayor, from the small Taiwan People’s Party, cannot stand again after two terms.

Characterised by vivid and energetic rallies, with candidates touring their districts on the backs of trucks and SUVs seeking support, music blasting and campaign flags fluttering, Taiwanese elections are a major political event on the island and a phenomenon of its own to behold.

Apart from the election of local dignitaries, also a vote on lowering the voting age to 18 from 20, which both parties support, was held.