BohaterON 2022: Poland awards people upholding memory of Warsaw Rising ‘44

Twenty six people and institutions were recognized with the BohaterON 2022 awards on Friday.

The main award, a Golden BohaterON was awarded to Marek Strok, an acclaimed researcher of the Warsaw Rising. Other recipients included institutions such as theMuseum of Polish Children – Victims of Totalitarianism, Central Archives of Modern Records (Archiwum Akt Nowych), and the Museum of Cursed Soldiers and Political Prisoners of the Polish People’s Republic.

The award was established in 2019 to commemorate generations of people who fought for Poland’s independence and to recognise individuals and institutions who devote their time and resources to upholding the memory of heroes and heroic events in Polish history, continue research and carry out historical education.

The Award Committee includes government officials, historians, public figures, and veterans. Additionally, the public can also vote online to help select the deserving nominees.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sent a letter to the participants of the Award gala. Mr Morawiecki wrote that the BohaterON initiative “is a special and innovative form of commemorating those, who had remained in the shadows for decades, often unnoticed and unappreciated. The award is a form of reviving the memory of and commemorating the insurgents of the Warsaw Uprising 1944. They are remarkable witnesses of distant history.”

The Prime Minister thanked all award recipients “who in a special way and with clear passion contribute to this goal (ed. of upholding the memory of heroes).”

The event was organised under the auspices of the President of Poland and co-organised by the National Centre for Culture (Narodowe Centrum Kultury).