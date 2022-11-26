LIVE: Day 276 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities are gradually restoring power, aided by the reconnection of the country’s four nuclear plants, but millions of people are still without heat or electricity after the most devastating Russian air strikes of the war.

07:10 CET

#OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in #Warsaw started in darkness in solidarity with #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/GMDM8qSeB4

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 26, 2022

07:05 CET

USAID handed over 80 generators to Ukraine to support power supply – U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

“This aid is only a part of the U.S. response to Russia’s constant attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.” pic.twitter.com/FRghSjNBCf

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 26, 2022

07:00 CET

#Estonia sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

“Russia’s war of terror has no limits. #Russia is shelling #Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure with the barbaric aim to make Ukraine cold and dark,” said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. https://t.co/pi96jX0FuV

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 26, 2022