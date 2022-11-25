Ukrainians need weapons they can use straight away: former NATO official

After the German government offered Poland to redeploy its Patriot missile defence batteries, Polish officials responded that the Patriots would better serve Ukraine. Berlin argues, however, that it cannot send its Patriot batteries to Ukraine, as it is not a member of NATO, even after the pact’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that such a decision lies within the power of individual countries. To discuss the issue. TVP World invited Robert Pszczel, the former Chief of the NATO information office in Moscow.

Mr Pszczel was asked whether Poland is making the right decision in demanding that Germany send the Patriot systems to Ukraine. Although nothing is set in stone yet, as Germany is unwilling to comply with the request, Mr Pszczel argues that the Patriots are some of the best weapons of their kind.

Ukraine, Mr Pszczel says, clearly needs as many air defence weapons as possible and as quickly as possible. And they are beginning to trickle in. As he adds, boosting air defence on the NATO frontier is something the alliance members in the region have demanded since the Madrid summit.

But while Warsaw’s idea is a good one in principle, Mr Pszczel believes, there is one technical obstacle. Ukrainians have already received some weapons, including German ones, and are using them quite deftly. But Patriots require extensive training and Ukrainians would not be able to operate them straight away.

Other matters discussed by Mr Pszczel included: would Patriots in Poland help prevent a tragedy similar to the one that happened in Przewodów in mid-November:how much water does Berlin’s argument that NATO equipment needs to be operated by NATO soldiers actually hold; can Putin be believed when he swears there will be no more partial mobilisations?