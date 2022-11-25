Business Arena 25.11

In Friday’s edition, our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories, namely, Central Europe arming producers with war bonuses, and Polish solar energy investment boost.

The development of the renewable energy sector is one of the priorities for the Polish government. According to Directive 2009/28/EC all EU Member States should gradually increase the share of energy from renewable sources in total energy consumption and the transportation sector.

Poland’s PV capacity ballooned 200 percent to nearly 4 GW in recent years. According to SolarPower Europe, a lobby group, Poland was the EU’s fourth-fastest growing PV market in 2020, behind Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain. Poland has just signed a deal with Photon Energy S.A. to invest in solar energy in the country.

TVP World spoke with Maciej Górski, Country Head Poland, Photon Energy S.A., on the matter.

Among other topics tackled in this edition was Eastern Europe’s armaments industry producing weapons, artillery shells and other military supplies at a rate not seen since the Cold War, as governments in the region make efforts to help Ukraine fight Russia.

Business Arena also zoomed in on Credit Suisse issuing 889 million new shares priced at USD 2.67 per share available to existing investors, confirming the final terms of the planned CHF 4 billion equity capital hike.

According to Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the country’s government is working on a new policy of buying petroleum products in exchange for gold rather than paying with its US dollar reserves.

Last but not least, women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse have filed lawsuits against Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co, claiming that the banks profited financially from the late financier’s alleged sex trafficking operations.

To see the entire episode, click the video above.