Eastern Express 25.11

The people of the resilient island of Taiwan, defiant in the face of an ever-looming menace of potential military incorporation into Chinese territory, will throng voting stations on Saturday in what has been dubbed the “9 in 1” election – a historical vote to decide on matters such as constitution revision and who is to become Taipei’s mayor, among others.

The latest phase of the conflict between the Serbian minority in Kosovo and the Kosovo government is taking place against the backdrop of a dispute over license plates. On the surface, it seems like a petty topic for an argument between regional neighbours. However, as we look beneath the surface, we are bound to see there’s more to this than meets the eye.

The government in Pristina has introduced a law requiring all cars within the country to have Kosovo license plates. This includes the mandatory replacement of pre-1999 Serbian license plates, which are used by some 10,000 people in northern Kosovo.

This has been consistently opposed by the Serb minority in Kosovo, which is supported by the government in Belgrade.

The Kosovo government’s decision meant that Kosovo residents driving cars with Serbian license plates would have to swap them for Kosovo ones. As of August 1, Serbs who want to enter the disputed territory will be issued a temporary automobile registration certificate for a period of 90 days – causing further tension in Kosovo-Serbian relations.

On social media, there were even claims that were unsubstantiated, about an alleged state of war between Serbia and Kosovo.

Russia tried to interfere in the conflict, and representatives of the European Union and the United States have spoken out on the issue. Protests broke out in northern Kosovo, with the Serbs, who make up the majority of the population there, taking to the streets. Eventually, the government in Pristina postponed the implementation of the controversial legislation once again on August 1, and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, became involved in a process of mediation in order to de-escalate the conflict.

These events demonstrate the scale of tensions in the Western Balkans and the region’s vulnerability to potential external manipulation. The fact that Kosovo’s recognition as a state is not universal certainly doesn’t help, with even EU countries not presenting a united front on the issue.

To see the full report on the situation, click the video above.