Pulse of Culture 25.11

In this edition of Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Agata Konarska took a closer look at the Eufonie festival hosting Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

The first performance of Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov’s eighth symphony preceded the honouring of the composer with one of Poland’s highest state honours. On the stage of the National Philharmonic of Warsaw, Silvestrov was awarded the Golden Medal for Merits to Culture “Gloria Artis”.

This episode also featured an exhibition by the Bibliothèque nationale de France commemorating Marcel Proust, considered one of the greatest writers of all times, on the centenary of his death. It is by telling the story of how the seven-volume quasi-autobiographical cycle “In Search of Lost Time” was created and revealing the secrets of this masterpiece that the museum celebrates the memory of Proust on this special anniversary.

Other events covered in this episode include an official screening in Edinburgh, Scotland, of the film “Bucha: There Will Be No Forgiveness” created by reporters and filmmakers of TVP, Poland’s public broadcaster.

Also in this edition of Pulse of Culture you will learn about Stanisław Moniuszko’s theatrical-musical performance “Widmo” (“Phantom”) organised by the Ignacy Jan Paderewski Academy of Music in Poznań, in cooperation with the Kaunas State Philharmonic, and the Polish Institute in Vilnius, and Polish composer Paweł Mykietyn receiving the European Film Academy’s European Film Award for his music for Jerzy Skolimowski’s film “IO”.